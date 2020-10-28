Melbourne [Australia], October 28 (ANI): Opening batsman Jake Weatherald, who plays for South Australia, has withdrawn from Friday's Sheffield Shield match against Victoria, citing mental health issues.

Weatherald had smashed a hundred in the opening game against Western Australia but South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) Sports Science and Sports Medicine Manager John Porter revealed that the 25-year-old cricketer spoke with the medical team about his mental health after the match against Tasmania.

"We are supportive of Jake, who has made the tough but right decision to leave the hub and focus on life outside of cricket for a short period," ESPNcricinfo quoted Porter as saying.

"We are fully supportive of his decision and we'll be keeping in touch with him and providing every support to ensure he is available for selection as soon as possible," he added.

South Australia pacer Kane Richardson is on parental leave. Meanwhile, Conor McInerney would open alongside Henry Hunt, Coach Jason Gillespie has confirmed.

South Australia squad: Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Will Bosisto, Tom Cooper, Brad Davis, Callum Ferguson, Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Harry Nielsen (wk), Lloyd Pope, Chadd Sayers, Liam Scott, Cameron Valente, Daniel Worrall, Nick Winter. (ANI)

