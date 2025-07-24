Jamshedpur, Jul 24 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC edged out Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC (TAFC) 3-2 in a five-goal thriller in a Group C opening match of the 134th Durand Cup football tournament here on Thursday.

The Nepal Army side came from behind to equalise twice but Nikhil Barla's strike ensured that the Red Miners start the tournament with a win.

Sarthak Goloui and Manvir Singh scored the first two goals for Jamshedpur while captain George Prince Karki and Ananta Tamang struck for Tribhuvan Army FC.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil named an all-Indian XI which included new signings Manvir Singh, Jayesh Rane, Nishu Kumar, Sarthak Goloui and Vincy Baretto while Tribhuvan Army coach Meghraj KC fielded a strong lineup in a 4-4-2 formation with Nawayug Shrestha and skipper George Prince Karki leading the attack.

Sarthak Goloui took advantage of a mistake by the opposition goalkeeper Samit Shrestha who failed to gather a long throw-in by Praful Kumar YV to give Jamshedpur the lead in the fourth minute.

The ball fell into the path of Sarthak who slotted the ball into the empty net.

Jamshedpur continued to threaten the side from Nepal, especially with their set piece routines which were plenty, but could not take their chances to score a second.

TAFC took advantage of that and scored the equaliser in the 26th minute through their captain George Prince Karki.

The striker received a pass from Gillespye Karki and found the bottom left corner with a low drilled shot, giving no chance for Jamshedpur goalkeeper Amrit Gope.

The Red Miners regained their lead within four minutes after Manvir Singh put the finishing touches to a neat team move.

The pace of the match slowed down in the second half until Tribhuvan Army centre back Ananta Tamang produced a fine goal.

The Nepalese international's effort from 35 yards away found the top corner beyond the outstretched hands of the opposition goalkeeper.

The Nepal side could not maintain the lead for long as Jamshedpur struck for the third time in the match through substitute Nikhil Barla.

TAFC defence could not clear Sanan Mohammed's cross and Barla's side-footed effort crept into the net through the near side of the post.

