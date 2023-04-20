Kozhikode, Apr 20 (PTI) Bengaluru FC will seek to reach their third final of the season when they face Jamshedpur FC in the semifinals of the Super Cup football tournament here on Thursday.

The Blues had faced initial hiccup when they had to come from behind to earn a point against Sreenidi FC but have been in control of their fate since then, defeating RoundGlass Punjab (2-0) and earning a draw against Kerala Blasters (1-1) to make their way to the semifinals as Group A winners.

Bengaluru head coach Simon Grayson welcomed the break his side got in the last few days, which the club used to make a short trip back home to Bengaluru, before heading back to Kozhikode for the semi-finals.

"I think we've got a welcome break in the last couple of days. It helped us recharge our batteries a little bit, returning to Bengaluru and getting a few training sessions done as well. We're ready to go again and look forward to the game on Friday," said Grayson.

Bengaluru have been a side that have had long runs in the knockout stages, and the Super Cup has proved to be no different for the former champions, who lifted the trophy in 2018. The Blues have already won the Durand Cup earlier this season, and also made it to the final of the Indian Super League.

"It's another test, but it's an opportunity for us to make our third final this season, which would be a fantastic achievement. It plays a part, both mentally and physically, that you're ready," said Grayson.

"Everyone knows their roles and responsibilities. When you play in big games, you know you have to play with your head as well as your heart. We've got the experience of doing that and hopefully that will prove to be positive when we come to the final whistle on Friday night," he said.

For Jamshedpur FC, it is more a matter of salvaging a season that they would otherwise like to forget. The club from the Steel City, after finishing 10th in the ISL, has shown good form, and were the only side in the Super Cup to book their semi-final spot with a game in hand.

"I'm very pleased with how the group stage went for us, but that is over now, and means nothing. We have been attacking a lot, and scoring goals, so the boys are quite enjoying the tournament," head coach Adrian Boothroyd said.

Jamshedpur have netted 11 goals and conceded five in their three matches so far, and Boothroyd felt that it's the back-line that needs to shore up, ahead of the semi-final.

"The lads have played really well and scored lots of goals. But for me, a few more clean sheets would have been nice," he said.

Bengaluru FC have had the upper hand against Jamshedpur in their previous encounters this season in the ISL, with the former having won both legs (1-0 and 3-0). However, the side from the Garden City is not taking their opponents lightly.

