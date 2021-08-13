New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Jharkhand will host the Indian Women's National Team camp in Jamshedpur from August 16 for preparation of the AFC Women's Cup India 2022 - the flagship continental championship.

The year 2022, is set to be huge for Women's Football in India as India are also to play host to the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup from October 2022 onwards.

"This cooperation from the Jharkhand State Government and their unprecedented support for women's football and Indian Football overall will go a long way in India's preparation for the Asian Cup which is scheduled to be held in India from January 20-February 6, 2022," the release by AIFF stated.

Having taken charge of the Senior Women's Team, Head Coach Thomas Dennerby named a list of 30 probables who will be camping in Jamshedpur. A decorated coach with over three decades of experience behind him, Dennerby has previously guided Sweden's Women's National team to a 3rd-place finish in the FIFA World Cup in 2011, and a quarter-final spot in the 2012 London Olympics.

He also served as the Head Coach of the Nigerian Women's National team wherein he coached the Super Falcons to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. He also helped the Nigerian women to win the AWCON Award 2018 and was awarded the 2018 Coach of the Year in Nigeria.

In addition to the 30 players named by Dennerby, Bala Devi who is currently under rehab will be joining the camp to assess her medical condition, while Dalima Chibber will be training for the first 10 days after which she will be returning to play League football in Canada as per her prior commitment.

The 30-player list is as follows -- Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, M Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda; Defenders: Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi, Michel Castanha, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, W Linthoingambi Devi, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Anju Tamang, Asem Roja Devi; Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Martina Thokchom, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Sumithra Kamaraj, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Sanju, Manisha; Forwards: Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sumati Kumari, Daya Devi, Pyari Xaxa. (ANI)

