Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 31 (ANI): The LG of JK Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the 67th National School Games in Football U19 & Volleyball U17 Boys at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on the occasion of UT Foundation Day. 15000 school children from Kashmir Division & 2000 athletes from all over the Country are participating in this mega sporting event.

The Department of Youth Services and Sports under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India will host these games in Srinagar. The event aims to promote sports and physical education among the youth and provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent.

Also Read | Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of OFC vs BFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

The National School Games features Football for those under 19 and Volleyball for those under 17 boys. The National School Games is conducted in various age categories and both boys and girls can participate in the respective events.

While speaking to ANI, a player from J&K said that many talented athletes have come to this event and it will be good for us if they share their experiences with us.

Also Read | PAK vs BAN ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi Becomes Fastest Pace Bowler To Claim 100 ODI Wickets.

"Jammu and Kashmir are hosting the 67th National School Games. States from all over the country will participate in this event. We can gain experience from this event. Many talented athletes have come to this event and it will be good for us if they share their experiences with us," Abdul Salah, a player from J&K.

Another player from the host state said that this platform will help us to boost players.

"This platform will help us to boost players. This is the first time I have seen players from Jammu and Kashmir will be staying in a single camp for 10 days," another player from J&K said.

The 67th National School Games will witness intense competition, as young athletes from all over India showcase their skills and compete for national glory. The event not only serves as a platform for athletic excellence but also promotes camaraderie, sportsmanship, and teamwork among the participants.

Attending the National School Games is an achievement in itself, as it recognizes the dedication, hard work, and talent of the young athletes. The event also provides an opportunity for talent scouts and selectors to identify promising athletes for further training and participation in national and international competitions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)