Headingly [UK], August 28 (ANI): After registering a crucial victory at Headingley in the third Test against India by an innings and 76 runs, Joe Root became the English captain with most Test wins.

Root has led the English side a total of 55 times and won a record 27 Test matches pushing Vaughan to second on the list with 26 victories. Alastair Cook is on third with 24 victories in 59 matches.

The England bowlers came out all guns blazing on Saturday morning and wrapped the third Test up against India in the opening session itself. The hosts registered an innings victory to level the five-match series 1-1 with two games to go.

Robinson (2-16 and 5-65) who took his second five-wicket haul in just his fourth Test was adjudged as the Man of the Match for wrapping up India's second innings for 278.

"It was a fantastic and clinical performance from the bowlers. The two big lads (James Anderson and Ollie Robinson) put loads of pressure with three maidens, and we had a really good opportunity to take wickets and we took them ruthlessly," Root told the host broadcasters at the end of the game.

Asked about the professional show from both the batting and bowling unit, Root said: "We know we are capable of perfomances like this, and we have the talent, that opening stand was fantastic too. We controlled and hung in with the new ball, and we reaped the rewards." (ANI)

