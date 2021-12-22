London [UK], December 22 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent a second operation on his injured right elbow on Saturday in London.

ECB said the procedure addressed the long-standing stress fracture of his right elbow.

"A return to cricket will be determined in time, but Jofra will not be available for any of England's remaining Winter series," ECB said in a statement.

Last year in August, Archer was ruled out of the India Test series, ICC men's T20 World Cup and Ashes. This came after Archer, who had an operation in May 2020 to remove a bone fragment from his elbow, returned to play in July.

England are slated to play against West Indies in January next year and Archer won't be a part of it.

Meanwhile, England is locking horns with Australia in the ongoing Ashes. Australia are 2-0 up in the Test series after winning the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. The third Test will begin on December 26. (ANI)

