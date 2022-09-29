London [UK], September 29 (ANI): England's prolific run-scorer this summer, Jonny Bairstow is the front runner for People's Choice Awards (PCA) of the Year in the men's category. Nat Sciver is in the lead for the women's PCA award.

England's latest find with the bat, youngster Harry Brook is also in contention. The men's shortlist also includes Derbyshire's Wayne Madsen and Surrey's Will Jacks.

In the race for the women's honours as chosen by other players, Sciver is joined by England teammates Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, and Lauren Winfield-Hill according to skysports.

Along with Matthew Potts, Brook and Jacks are vying for the PCA Men's Young Player of the Year title. For the Women's Young Player of the Year honour, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp, and Grace Scrivens are competing.

Joe Root, a former captain of England, Eve Jones, a player for Birmingham Phoenix and Central Sparks, and Brook and Capsey are the most recent winners in the young player division, respectively.

Bairstow had a phenomenal summer with the bat, scoring 681 runs at an average of 75.6, with a strike rate of 96.6, including four hundreds.

In the second Test against New Zealand, he scored 132 runs off 92 balls. In the third Test, he scored 162 runs and 71 not out while also making two centuries against India. Over the course of the summer, he scored 964 runs in international competitions, including 147 in international T20 cricket.

After impressing in the short form with 264 runs at an average of 52.8 in the Pakistan Super League at the beginning of the year, Brook, the PCA Men's Young Player of the Year winner from the previous year, continued to grow by being given the opportunity to play in a Test match.He also ran 436 runs in the Vitality Blast and 976 runs in the County Championship, averaging 107.4.

All 18 of the summer's women's international matches featured England's Dunkley, who scored 217 runs at an average of 36.2 in one-day international cricket, including 107 off 93 balls against South Africa at Bristol.

The South East Stars all-rounder, who scored 197 runs at an average of 39.4 against South Africa and India, was also named the Vitality IT20 Women's Player of the Summer. (ANI)

