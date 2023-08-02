Florida [US], August 2 (ANI): Inter Miami's latest recruit Jordi Alba admitted that he had offers from different clubs but he decided to reunite with his former teammate Lionel Messi.

Messi and Alba have shared almost 11 years together at FC Barcelona. Messi left his dream club two years ago after his contract expired to play for Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1.

Speaking during his unveiling ceremony at DRV PNK Stadium, Alba said, "Despite the offers I had for more money, the priority for me was to feel important. I think I made the right decision. This is the club that tried the hardest to get me."

"I am very happy to reunite with Leo and Busi here at Inter Miami. Not just us three as players but there is a group of players here who are also very good who will help us and us them so that we win all the games we play. We know Tata [Gerardo Martino], he knows us. I am a very competitive player, and this project is very familiar. That's why I made the decision to come here. I've only been here three or four days, but it feels like I've been here all my life," Alaba added, according to Goal.com.

Alba will be looking to match the form, Lionel Messi has enjoyed since his arrival in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Messi recently reached a new milestone in his decorated career as Atlanta United became the 100th team he scored against.

Inter Miami registered their second consecutive victory since the arrival of their latest recruit. In Messi's first appearance, he scored a free kick in the final minutes of the game to mark his debut on a remarkable note.

In his first start and leading his new team for the first time, the Argentinian scored two first-half goals to take his tally upto three goals and one assist in two games.

With his brace, Atlanta United became the 100th team he scored against in a career that has lasted for almost 20 years. (ANI)

