Adelaide [Australia], January 17 (ANI): West Indies speedster Shamar Joseph made a dream start to his Test career by dismissing Steve Smith on his very first delivery on the first day in the first Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

A fairytale story was awaiting Joseph as he took the red ball in his hand to bowl the ninth over with the newly promoted Smith taking strike against him.

He nicked Smith off his first ball in Test cricket with a good length delivery that came angling towards the right-handed batter.

Smith (12) with his usual style of play came shuffling across the wicket but found a thick outside edge that carried to the fielder on the third slip.

Hailing from the small village of Baracara in Guyana, the 24-year-old had already left a mark in the first Test with his 55-run stand with Kemar Roach. He scored 36 to propel West Indies' score to 188.

Joseph became just the second West Indies cricketer after Tyrell Johnson to take a wicket on his first ball in Test cricket. Johnson achieved the feat against England at The Oval in 1939. Overall, he is the 23rd bowler to take a wicket with his first ball in men's Tests.

He also claimed the second wicket for West Indies by removing Marnus Labuschagne for 10(25). Joseph ended the day with figures of 2/18 in 6 overs.

Earlier in the session, West Indies managed to put up 188 on the board. After winning the toss, Australia decided to field first. Cummins' decision did not go wrong and helped them to sit in the driving seat from the initial stage of the long-format match.

Kirk McKenzie showed grit and struck 50 off 94 deliveries but lost his wicket to Josh Hazlewood.

Cummins and Hazlewood ran riots, as they scalped four each to restrict the visitors on a score of 188. (ANI)

