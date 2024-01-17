New Delhi, January 17: The French-born Tunisian international midfielder arrives from Premier League and already has international football experience, having appeared at the 2022 World Cup for his country. Sevilla FC have reached an agreement with Manchester United for the loan signing until the end of the season with an option to buy for 20-year-old French-born Tunisian international Hannibal Mejbr. He arrives at a tricky point in the season for Marcelino’s side, who are currently on a run of just one win in their last five LALIGA matches and sit just one spot above the relegation zone. Copa del Rey 2023–24: Athletic Club Bilbao, Sevilla FC and Mallorca Advance to Spanish Cup Quarterfinals.

Born in Ivry-sur-Seine, he joined Paris FC's academy aged nine, where he was soon being scouted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe. After a brief spell at AC Boulogne-Billancour he joined AS Monaco's academy.

A year later, aged just 16, he signed for Manchester United ahead of the 2019/20 season in which he played for both the under-18 and under-23 sides. The following season was his breakthrough year as he made 24 total appearances in the Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy, scoring five goals and getting ten assists. As a reward for his performances, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave him his first team debut in the final game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he came on for Juan Mata.

During the 2021/22 season, he played eleven games for their reserves, scoring once and helping himself to four assists, as well as making two appearances in the UEFA Youth League. With the first team, under Ralf Ragnick he made two appearances in the Premier League. For the 2022/23 season, he was sent on loan to Birmingham City in the Championship where he played 41 games in all competitions, scoring once and assisting six times. So far this season he has played ten games for Manchester United, scoring once for Erik ten Hag's side. Lionel Messi Meets Ed Sheeran in Florida, English Singer Shares Picture With Inter Miami Star On Instagram (See Post)

Internationally, he represented France at under-16, and under-17 levels before accepting a call-up to the Tunisian national team, his parents' native country, in 2021. He appeared at the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup where Tunisia finished runners-up after losing the final in extra time 2-0 to Algeria. He was also included in Tunisia's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, appearing in the group stage against Denmark.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2024 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).