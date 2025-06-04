Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won its first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title after 18 years, with a six-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

Jubilant Bengaluru fans expressed their happiness towards RCB for their maiden IPL title.

Pramod, a fan of RCB, said, "We waited 18 years. The entire RCB team has waited 18 years for this victory. We cheer for the entire RCB team."

Another RCB fan said, "We are thrilled that the cup is coming home to Namma Ooru Bengaluru. We are happy...All Kannadigas are very proud of this. Welcome home, RCB."

The wait for the title continues for PBKS, who reached their first final in 11 years under the exceptional leadership of Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting.

However, after 18 years, skipper Rajat Patidar has lifted the title for RCB, with their superstar batter Virat Kohli getting his first-ever IPL trophy after 18 years with the team. After winning the maiden IPL title, RCB will have a victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Preparations have started in Bengaluru for the victory parade of RCB, after Bengaluru edged past PBKS in the final of IPL 2025.

The RCB players will have a victory parade on the road in front of Vidhana Soudha, the heart of Bengaluru, and the road near Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium.

All the RCB players will meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar inside Vidhana Soudha between 4 and 5 PM.

After meeting CM Siddaramaiah from 5 PM onwards in an open bus, the parade will be started from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium.

From 6 PM onwards, celebrations inside the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium with fans will start.

RCB etched its name into the history books by deflating Punjab Kings' hopes of lifting the trophy in the final of the 18th season of the cash-rich league. (ANI)

