Nainital, Jun 14 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has scheduled for Monday the next hearing on a PIL filed by a 19-year-old trainee judo player accusing her coach of sexually harassing her during training.

On Friday, a division bench of justices Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Subhash Upadhyay began the hearing and then scheduled it for June 16.

The Dehradun resident filed the PIL stating that she is a national-level judo-karate player and had been training under Savita Gurung in Dehradun for the past seven years.

It was alleged in the petition that in 2024, she was selected for national-level training being held in Bhopal. However, instead of allowing her to go to Bhopal, Gurung sent her to coach Satish Sharma in Moradabad, who had also been Gurung's coach.

It was further alleged in the petition that on March 12, during the training, Sharma took her to his farmhouse, locked the gate, and sexually harassed her under the pretext of giving her a massage.

When she resisted, he threatened to ruin her career and not allow her to participate in the nationals. Later, when she went for the national event, she was unable to participate due to mental trauma.

Upon filing an FIR on April 28 at Raipur police station in Dehradun, it was transferred by Dehradun police to Bhojpur police station in Moradabad.

Through the PIL, the complainant sought an investigation into the matter through a committee and punishment for the guilty.

