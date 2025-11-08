Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 8 (ANI): A back-to-back century from batter Dhruv Jurel helped India set up South Africa A a massive 417 runs to win, ending the day three of the second unofficial Test at Bengaluru on a high.

SA A was 25/0 at the day's end, with Jordan Hermann (15*) and Lesego Senokwane (9*) unbeaten.

India A started the day three at 78/3 with a lead of 112 runs, after bundling out South Africa for 221 in response to their first innings score of 255 after being put to bat first. KL Rahul (27) was removed early. Skipper Rishabh Pant sustained a few body blows and was retired hurt at 17, with India's score at 108 runs at the loss of four wickets. Kuldeep Yadav (16), the nightwatchman's dismissal marked India's fifth loss at 116 runs.

Jurel walked onto the crease and made an immediate impact with his fearless strokeplay, stitching a 184-run six-wicket partnership with all-rounder Harsh Dubey (84 in 116 balls, with 12 fours and a six). After Dubey's dismissal, Pant walked out to bat, stitching an 82-run stand for the seventh wicket with Jurel, scoring 65 in 54 balls, with five fours and four sixes.

Jurel, who had scored his century in 159 balls, ended with 127* unbeaten in 170 balls, with 15 fours and a six, striking at over 74. India A declared at 382/7, leading by 416 runs.

Hermann and Lesego made sure that South Africa A ended the day without a wicket lost.

Earlier, India A started off the second day after being bundled out for 255 on day one by putting the Proteas to bat and having them try to overcome this modest deficit. SA 'A' was reduced to 12/3, with Akash getting South African men's skipper Temba Bavuma for a golden duck.

SA A captain MJ Ackerman kept the fighting going for his side, bringing up a counter-attacking century in 99 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes, even as wickets kept falling. His side was bundled out for 221 runs, with him being the ninth wicket to fall to spinner Harsh Dubey, scoring a commendable 134 in 118 balls, with 17 fours and five sixes.

Opener Jordan Hermann (26 in 73 balls, with five fours) and Prenelan Subrayen (20 in 30 balls, with two fours and a six) were the only other ones to touch the 20-run mark as they trailed by 34 runs.

Prasidh (3/35) was the leading wicket-taker, with Akash (2/28) and Mohammed Siraj (2/61) making sure that the pacers got the lion's share in wickets. Kuldeep and Harsh got one wicket each, with only two wickets falling to spin.

In their second day, India 'A' lost Abhimanyu Easwaran for a duck, with the batter registering a pair in this match. Sai Sudharsan (23 in 38 balls, with five fours) and Devdutt Padikkal (24 in 42 balls, with three fours) also fumbled their fine starts, reducing India to 78/3. KL and Kuldeep made sure India did not end their innings without any more damage.

Earlier, South Africa A had won the toss and put India A to bowl first. A magnificent counter-attack from Dhruv Jurel (132 in 175 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes) was the highlight as India lost wickets continously, with their skipper Rishabh Pant (24 in 20 balls, with three fours and a six) and Kuldeep (20 in 88 balls, with one four) taking India A to 255 runs.

Tiaan van Vuuren (4/52) was the leading bowler for SA A.

Brief Scores: India A: 255 and 382/7 d (Dhruv Jurel 127*, Rishabh Pant 65, Okuhle Cele 3/46) set SA A: 221 and 25/0 (Jordan Hermann 15*, Lesego Senokwane 9*). (ANI)

