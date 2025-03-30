New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Cheteshwar Pujara and Ian Bishop showered praise on young Aniket Verma for his impressive blitzkrieg against Delhi Capitals, even though it came in a losing cause for the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

After deciding to bat, the Sunrisers' decision backfired courtesy of a spirited spell from Delhi's pace spearhead, Mitchell Starc. With the visitors tottering at 37/4, Aniket arrived on the crease and expressed himself freely, mesmerising the spectators.

He raised a 77-run partnership with Heinrich Klaasen and continued to wage a lone battle after the South African's dismissal. His impressive exploits in Vizag were brought to an end by spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

As he returned to the dressing room with a hard-fought 74 from 41 deliveries, the fans ensured his efforts were recognised and showed their appreciation with a round of applause.

Pujara was impressed by Aniket's approach against DC's bowling unit, which features overseas and national talent.

"I thought Aniket batted brilliantly. There was no pressure on him. He just kept playing his shots. But it was good to see the way he took on the bowlers. There was some good bowling there, but the way he kept on playing his shots, he looked really good today," Pujara said in a video posted by ESPNcricinfo on X.

Bishop believes Aniket's range of strokes and shot selection complements his brave attitude. He hailed the 23-year-old's character, which helped him thrive against the odds.

"Oh my goodness. Now I think I get this. I know he got dropped once, but even in the game before, I think his selection of shots and his range of stroke play complements his bravery. For someone so young and inexperienced to come to this level against some international players and national players, I think it speaks to his character and the role that he has been given," Bishop added.

Aniket's efforts pushed the Sunrisers to 163, which the Capitals effortlessly chased down. DC stamped its authority with a seven-wicket win and extended its unbeaten run in the ongoing edition. (ANI)

