Milan, Apr 14 (AP) Juventus' mixed form continued as it was held to 0-0 at Torino in a Serie A derby.

Dušan Vlahovic hit the post in one of Juve's few clearcut chances, while the Bianconeri also risked conceding at the other end.

Juventus has won only one of its past six league matches and slipped to third in Serie A. It remained four points above fourth-placed Bologna after Thiago Motta's side was also held to 0-0 at home to Monza.

Juventus had an impressive run in the derby, having not lost to Torino in nine years. The last time Torino even managed a draw was more than two years ago.

The Bianconeri had a brilliant chance to take the lead in the seventh minute when Federico Chiesa whipped in a cross from the right for an unmarked Vlahovic but his effort smashed off the left upright.

Vlahovic had another good opportunity later in the first period but Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic pulled off a great save to deny the Serbia striker with an outstretched foot.

Duván Zapata had the ball in the back of the net for Torino inside the opening minute of the second half but it was ruled out for a foul by home defender Raoul Bellanova on Juventus midfielder Filip Kostic.

Torino was growing in confidence and went close to breaking the deadlock on the hour mark but Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny did brilliantly to parry Antonio Sanabria's header.

Szczesny was left with a bloody nose right at the end as he was elbowed in the face by Adam Masina as the Torino defender came down from challenging for a header. It was accidental so Masina wasn't shown a card although Torino coach Ivan Juric was sent off for dissent.

STRUGGLING FOR GOALS

Bologna will be nervously looking over its shoulder after a second straight goalless draw.

That left Bologna just four points ahead of Roma, which visits relegation-threatened Udinese on Sunday.

Bologna is aiming to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in its history but has lost some momentum and, excluding the 3-0 win over bottom club Salernitana has, scored just once in four league matches.

A combination of poor finishing and impressive saves by Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio denied Bologna again on Saturday.

IMPACTFUL SUBSTITUTION

Substitute Santiago Pierotti had an immediate impact as he helped Lecce snatch a 1-0 win over Empoli in a crucial relegation battle.

Pierotti was on the field for only seconds before the Argentine forward beat Empoli defender Sebastian Walukiewicz inside the area and rolled the ball across for Nicola Sansone to tap into an empty net for a last-minute winner.

Empoli had an early goal disallowed in an unusual incident. Alberto Cerri scored but, after a review, the referee ruled visiting goalkeeper Elia Caprile handled the ball outside the area just before he launched the attack.

Lecce inched six points above the relegation zone in the first of a several crucial fixtures as it plays teams immediately below it in three of its next four matches.

Empoli remained two points above the drop zone after its fifth loss in six matches. (AP)

