Paris, Jun 21 (PTI) Making a comeback to the national side after more than seven months, star compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam on Tuesday emerged as the best among Indians with a second place finish in qualification round of the World Cup Stage 3 here.

World Championship sliver medallist Jyothi, who had failed to make the Indian team for the Asian Games, was back at her best as she shot 712 points to finish second behind Ella Gibson of Great Britain.

Also Read | India vs England Rescheduled Test: Rahul Dravid Joins Team, Ravi Ashwin Set to Reach Soon.

Riding on Jyothi's show, the Indian women team had a third place finish, while the mixed team also got an identical seeding as she will reunite with star male compound archer Abhishek Verma.

Former Asian Games gold medallist, Verma was the best among the Indian male archers, finishing sixth in the qualification as the team got fourth seeding.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Named Top Seeds for Men’s and Women’s Singles.

The world number 3, Jyothi, was shockingly ousted from the Indian team for the Asian Games and first three stages of the World Cup in the national trial in March this year.

She made a comeback after the national federation (AAI) conducted fresh trials for the World Cup Stage 3 following the postponement of the Asian Games.

All eyes now would be on world number 3 Deepika Kumari in the recurve qualification round which will get underway on Wednesday. Deepika too is making a comeback after her Tokyo Olympics debacle last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)