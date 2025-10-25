New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif hailed batter Rohit Sharma for guiding newly-appointed ODI skipper Shubman Gill with fielding placements and also bowlers during the second ODI against Australia.

Gill had a tough start as an ODI captain, with India losing two matches to Australia. Team India, withthe presence of legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, would be aiming to secure a consolation win, with the third ODI set for Sydney on Saturday.

In a video posted on X, Kaif said, "Rohit Sharma ki rag rag mein Hindustan hai. For example, there was a lot of pressure. Rohit Sharma was under pressure. Gill and Virat Kohli were out on the difficult pitch. He did make runs. But what they did on the ground with Shubman Gill. It shows how well-trained he is....He cannot see India losing."

"Gill was the new captain. He (Rohit) was with them on the ground. When the match got stuck, Rohit Sharma was explaining to Gill that we have to win. After making runs, a lot of players stand aside, considering their job is done and the new captain will handle things," he added.

Kaif praised Rohit for taking the time to explain things to Gill and Arshdeep.

He said Rohit did not leave any stone unturned to share his experience with Gill.

Coming to the match, Australia, leading by 1-0, put India to bat first. Rohit and Shubman Gill started off cautiously, but Xavier Bartlett (3/39) reduced India to 17/2, with quick wickets of Gill (9) and Virat (0).

Rohit put on an innings-saving 118-run stand with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (61 in 77 balls, with seven fours). Axar also played a vital 44 in 41 balls, with five fours, continuing his fine run at number five. However, Adam Zampa (4/60) reduced India to 226/8.

A final flourish from Harshit Rana (24* in 18 balls, with three fours) and Arshdeep Singh (13) saw them add 37 runs for the ninth wicket, and India ended their innings at 264/9. (ANI). During the run-chase, Australia was reduced to 54/2, but contributions from Matt Short (74 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Cooper Connolly (61* in 53 balls, with five fours and a six) and Mitchell Owen (36 in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) always kept Australia in good position even though Washington Sundar (2/37), Arshdeep (2/41) and Harshit (2/59) produced some breakthroughs in between.

Zampa earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his four-fer. Aussies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. (ANI)

