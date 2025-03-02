Dubai [UAE], March 2 (ANI): New Zealand star batter Kane Williamson overtook former batter Nathan Astle to become his country's fourth-highest run-getter in ODI cricket on Sunday.

Williamson made this upward movement in the charts during his side's final group stage ICC Champions Trophy match against India at Dubai on Sunday. During his knock, Williamson struck seven boundaries, scoring 81 in 120 balls at a strike rate of just over 67.

He tried his level best to fight for his side during their 250-run chase, but unfortunately, a fine stumping by KL Rahul on an Axar Patel delivery spelled an end of his innings.

In 171 matches, Williamson has scored 7,122 runs at an average of 49.11 and a strike rate of 81.44. He has scored 14 centuries and 47 fifties. His best score was 148.

On the other hand, Astle in 223 ODIs made 7,090 runs at an average of 34.92, with 16 centuries and 41 fifties. His best score is 145*.

The top-three run-getters in NZ ODI cricket history are: Ross Taylor (8,607 runs in 236 matches at an average of 47.55, with 21 centuries and 51 fifties), Stephen Fleming (8,007 runs in 279 matches at an average of 32.41 with eight centuries and 49 fifties) and Martin Guptill (7,346 runs in 198 matches at an average of 41.73, with 18 centuries and 39 fifties).

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and elected to bowl first. Indian top-order failed and Men in Blue were reduced to 30/3. A 98-run stand between Iyer (79) and Axar Patel (42 in 61 balls, with five fours and a six) brought India back into the game. However, the dismissal of Iyer and KL Rahul (23 in 29 balls, with a four) reduced India to 182/6. A 41-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja (16 in 20 balls, with a four) and Hardik Pandya (45 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) helped India reach 249/9 in their 50 overs.

Matt Henry's pace worked well for the Kiwis as he picked 5/42 in his eight overs.

During the run-chase of 250 runs, Kiwis kept losing wickets regularly. Kane Williamson (81 in 120 balls, with seven fours) kept the team in fight, but spinner Varun Chakravarthy (5/42) unleashed a spin web that bamboozled Kiwis middle order. Kuldeep Yadav also took 2/56 in 9.3 overs, while Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each. (ANI)

