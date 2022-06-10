Nottingham [UK], June 10 (ANI): New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the second Test against England here at Trent Bridge, New Zealand Cricket confirmed on Friday.

Williamson took the Rapid Antigen Test after experiencing minor symptoms on Thursday. He started a 5-day isolation period while the rest of the team have tested negative, coach Gary Stead said.

Tom Latham will replace Williamson as captain of New Zealand for the 2nd Test. After the big blow experienced opener Hamish Rutherford has been added to the squad.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed Hamish Rutherford would join the squad tomorrow morning as Williamson's replacement.

"It's such a shame for Kane to be forced to withdraw on the eve of such an important match. We're all feeling for him at this time and know-how disappointed he will be," Gary Stead said in an official statement released by New Zealand Cricket.

"Hamish was with the Test squad earlier in the tour and has been playing for the Leicestershire Foxes in the T20 Vitality Blast," he added.

In the first match, the Blackcaps suffered a five-wicket defeat against the Three Lions in Lord's Test. An unbeaten century from Joe Root and brilliant bowling by debutant Matty Potts helped England beat New Zealand by five wickets last Sunday.

The first Test saw England batter Joe Root complete 10,000 runs in Test cricket, becoming the second English player and 14th overall player to reach the landmark.

Coming to the match, England has won the match by five wickets, chasing down the target of 277. England has finished at 279/5 in 78.5 overs. Root's unbeaten 115* took the team to a victory. (ANI)

