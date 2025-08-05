Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 5 (ANI): The 41st Sub-Junior National Swimming Championships concluded on Tuesday at the Basavangudi Aquatic Centre in Bengaluru, with Karnataka emerging as the overall champions.

The host state secured the top spot with a total of 104 points, while Manipur was the runner-up with 81 points, as per a press release from the Karnataka Swimming Association (KSA).

Also Read | When Will Virat Kohli Play for Indian National Cricket Team? Check Chances of Star Batsman Featuring in India's Next ODI Series.

Individually, Koijam Athoiba Singh from Manipur was the Best Male Swimmer of the tournament, earning 28 points. Among the girls, Purvi Ritesh Naik from Goa was the Best Female Swimmer with 19 points.

In the Boys 100m Backstroke, A P Arya Sathar from Tamil Nadu and Krishiv Doshi from Madhya Pradesh were neck to neck from the beginning, pulling ahead of the rest of the pack. In the final stretch, Arya inched ahead to secure the Gold with 1:05.53 while Krishiv finished second with 1:05.74 and Hemanshu Nahakpam, from Manipur, pulled in third with 1:08.90.

Also Read | On Which Channel Australia vs South Africa 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch AUS vs SA T20I and ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

The Girls 100m Backstroke witnessed Alfiya M, from Tamil Nadu, and Serena Saroha, from Haryana, leading from the start, but Alfiya M went on a late surge to touch the pads at 1:10.70 and clinch the gold. Serena Saroha finished second with a time of 1:11.84 while Annika Goplani, from Maharashtra, finished third with 1:13.36.

Boys 100m Freestyle saw the lead change between Manipur's Koijam Athoiba Singh and Hemanshu Nahakpam, but Hemanshu was unable to keep up with Koijam, who touched the pads first at 58.59. Hemanshu ended up second at 59.75, and he was joined on the podium by A P Arya Sathar, from Tamil Nadu, with a time of 1:00.79.

Karnataka's Stuti Singh, Maharashtra's Amatullah Dholkawala and Goa's Purvi Ritesh Naik went head to head in the Girls 100m Freestyle but, halfway through, Stuti and Purvi made it a two-horse race with Purvi clinching the top spot with 1:04.40, followed by Stuti with 1:04.49 and Amatullah with 1:05.30.

Results:

Boys -100m BackstrokeA P Arya Sathar (Tamil Nadu) 1:05.53Krishiv Doshi (Madhya Pradesh) 1:05.74Hemanshu Nahakpam (Manipur) 1:08.90

100m FreestyleKoijam Athoiba Singh (Manipur) 58.59Hemanshu Nahakpam (Manipur) 59.75A P Arya Sathar (Tamil Nadu) 1:00.79

400m FreestyleN Pavan Krishnaa (Karnataka) 4:40.83Virat Vardhan (Delhi) 4:44.07Krishiv Doshi (Madhya Pradesh) 4:44.62

200m Medley RelayUttar Pradesh (Raj Yadav, Nitesh Nishad, Avinash Nishad, Ansh Pratap Singh) 2:09.39Manipur (Soram Pietersen, Laitonjam Punghen, Mangalsana Thangjam, Koijam Athoiba Singh) 2:09.77Tamil Nadu (A P Arya Sathar, N Rohith, Mohit Rajan B, Jitesh Mohana Krishnan) 2:10.75 Girls100m BackstrokeAlfiya M (Tamil Nadu) 1:10.70Serena Saroha (Haryana) 1:11.84Annika Goplani (Maharashtra) 1:13.36

100m FreestylePurvi Ritesh Naik (Goa) 1:04.40Stuti Singh (Karnataka) 1:04.49Amatullah Dholakwala (Maharashtra) 1:05.30

400m FreestyleNyra Bopanna Kalengada (Karnataka) 4:53.96Purvi Ritesh Naik (Goa) 4:54.63Annika Goplani (Maharashtra) 4:55.38

200m Medley RelayKarnataka (Nyra Bopanna Kalengada, Drithi Abhilash, Shwiti Diwakar Suvarna, Stuti Singh) 2:16.71Tamil Nadu (M Alfiya, J Sri Harshini, Sai Meera Janarthan Janani, R R Poshika) 2:19.57Gujarat (Parina Kirtan Shah, Smriti Singh, Hiranshi Vikramsingh, Neer Siddharth Shah) 2:20.14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)