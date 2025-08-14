Mumbai, August 14: Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) on Thursday mourned the sad demise of Vece Paes, the charismatic midfielder from the golden era of Indian Hockey. He was part of the Olympic Bronze medal-winning team in the 1972 Munich Olympics, according to a release from KSLTA. An unshakable pillar of Indian sports, the 80-year-old Dr Paes leaves behind a legacy of achievement both in and out of competition, motivating countless athletes and sports admirers. Dr Vece Paes Dies: Member of 1972 Olympics Bronze Medal-Winning India Hockey Team and Father of Indian Tennis Great Leander Paes, Passes Away at 80.

"On behalf of KSLTA, we express our deepest condolences to Leander, his mother Jennifer and the entire family on the passing of Dr Paes. It is indeed a sad day for sports in general, as Dr Paes was a great advocate of building a strong sporting culture in the country. He was at the forefront of sports science in the country, and his contributions to the Indian sports ecosystem will be remembered forever," expressed Sunil Yajaman, Joint Secretary of KSLTA.

KSLTA mourns the passing of Dr Vece Paes 🕊️ 🏑 1972 Munich Olympics Bronze – Indian Hockey 🏅 Pioneer of sports science 💙 Mentor to generations A true legend whose legacy will inspire forever. RIP, Dr Paes 🇮🇳#VecePaes #IndianHockey #RIP pic.twitter.com/rcXDcFaOf6 — Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (@tenniskarnataka) August 14, 2025

"Dr. Vece Paes was a dear friend, and I personally have learnt a lot from him. I remember many sessions where I have sat and listened to his experience on handling and creating world-class sports persons. He was one of the finest human beings I have met. On behalf of KSLTA Executive Committee, I hope his family will have god's strength to bear with this irreplaceable loss. It's a personal loss for me and great loss for the Indian sporting fraternity," Yajaman further added. Dr Vece Paes Dies: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief at Hockey Legend’s Demise As He Passes Away at Age 80.

Born in Goa in April 1945, Dr Paes was exceptional in both sports and academics. Beyond his athletic achievements, he was also a doctor of sports medicine and served as president of the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club. His son, Leander Paes, often spoke of his father's influence and inspiration in shaping his own sporting career, particularly his passion for representing India at the Olympics.

In addition to hockey, he showed his skills by playing divisional cricket, football, and rugby. His love for rugby led him to become the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002. He passed away in Kolkata this morning after a brief illness. He was 80.

