Bhubaneswar, Apr 20 (PTI) Defending champions East Bengal FC crashed out of the Kalinga Super Cup, losing 0-2 against Kerala Blasters FC at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.

The winners, who led 1-0 at half time in the round-of-16 clash on day one of the tournament, scored through their Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez Nunez (40th minute penalty) and American Noah Wali Sadaoui (64th).

Kerala Blasters' next stop in the quarterfinals is on April 26 against Mohun Bagan SG, who are in roaring form this season after bagging a Shield and Cup double in the recently-concluded Indian Super League.

Both Kerala Blasters and East Bengal had rather forgettable campaigns in the ISL 2024-25 and failed to make the top-six cut before finishing eighth and ninth, respectively.

Both the teams began cautiously and remained more engaged in controlling the midfield than taking an aggressive posture.

Yet the two teams had their fair share of chances that could have fetched goals, but erratic shooting forced the game to remain goalless for the majority of the first half.

Jimenez could have put his team ahead in the very second minute as he had ample time at the rival goalmouth to beat Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. But the Spanish striker was a trifle late in approaching the ball, which saved East Bengal from conceding an early goal.

For the Red and Gold, Richard Enrique Celis remained an active man up front and twice came close to scoring. In the eighth minute, Celis's left footer missed the target by a whisker, and the next time, his long-ranger off a corner kick narrowly missed the target.

After missing another easy chance, Jimenez put Kerala Blasters in the lead. Striker Noah Wali Sadaoui was brought down inside the box by defender Anwar Ali, and the referee had no hesitation in immediately pointing to the dreaded spot.

After being handed the spot-kick responsibilities, Jimenez took a rather weak shot that was saved by Gill. But to East Bengal's dismay, their goalkeeper was pulled up for standing slightly ahead of the line, and a retake was ordered.

Much to the relief of his teammates, Jimenez found the target with a low but accurate shot this time.

East Bengal's hopes of putting in a second successive strong campaign at the Kalinga Super Cup were further diminished in the 64th minute, when Kerala Blasters struck for the second time.

Sadaoui scored the goal in spectacular fashion when he dodged past two rival players before unleashing a left-footer from around 25 yards that crashed against the net over the goalkeeper.

The second goal virtually brought the curtains down on the game. While Kerala Blasters looked determined not to let the advantage go, holders East Bengal lacked plans in the rival area, though they made some good moves through the wings during the latter part of the game.

But the Kerala defence stood firm and left no option for East Bengal to create a positive opportunity.

