India is a nation of cricket fans. In India cricket is termed as a religion. With the cricket season going on fans are invested in cricket, learning about the game, chatting in every corner of the nation, making fantasy teams, gathering information about their faovurite team. Indian Premier League (IPL) is a festival and amid its high entertainment value, it also keep learnings for the fans. The matches throw new laws and cricketing terms at the fans, and they quickly turn to google gathering information about it. Fans can now also take part in several games related to cricket and also use their knowledge to win them. Amid this, the googlies on google has arrived to test the cricketing knowledge of the fans. It has come up with the question 'How many stumps are there in cricket originally' for the fans and google users. Fans who are eager to unlock the googlies on google question, will get the entire information here. Who Scored a Century in just Three Overs? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

What is Googlies on Google?

Googlies on Google or google search googly is a latest campaign for Google Search, which is designed to transform how people experience online searches by tapping into the power of curiosity. Inspired by the thrill of discovery, it invites users to dive into intriguing questions that spark their desire to learn more and uncover surprising insights, from the lens of interactivity. Over six weeks, users will encounter 50 Googlies which are quirky questions that seem to have obvious answers but hold surprising truths when searched for.

The magic of Googlies lies in the familiar feeling of curiosity. The campaign takes this natural instinct and 'gamifies' the search experience, making it not just informative but playful and interactive. These Googlies will pop up everywhere, in the social media feed of users, on TV screens, outdoor hoardings, newspapers, grocery aisles, and even on product packaging, turning everyday moments into delightful opportunities for discovery. With each question, Google transforms the mundane into moments of joy and learning, keeping users engaged through curiosity.

How Many Stumps Were There in Cricket Originally? Know the Answer for the Googlies of Google Question

The stumps play a crucial role in the game of cricket. Currently, there are a total of six stumps. Three on each side with a total of four bails placed over them. Two on each set of stumps. A batter is adjudged dismissed when the bails are knocked over by the ball. Additionally, a batter can also be dismissed if he is outside the safety of the popping crease and the wicketkeeper or any other cricketers dislodges the bails or knocks over the stumps on either side. In the motion of a shot if a batter hits the stumps, he can get dismissed as well. So, stumps play a major role in the game of cricket.

According to the official laws of cricket, stumps should be 28 inches/71.1 cm above the surface of the pitch. The official laws of the sport state that each set of wickets needs to be 9 inches or 22.86 cm in width, and the bails need to be 4.31 inches or 10.95 cm in length and sit atop the stumps.

Stumps are generally made of wood. Although recently, the top level of cricket has seen the high-tech LED stumps and the zing bails which light up when the bails get dislodged. Originally, in the late 1700s, cricket was played with two stumps and one bail on top of them. While the purpose remained the same as of today, there were occasions when the ball passed through the gap between the two stumps and batters got saved. When the game matured and progressed it became a problem.

in 1775, during a match at the Artillery Ground in London between Hampshire and England. The legendary bowler Edward “Lumpy” Stevens delivered several deliveries that went through the two stumps without dislodging the bail and highlighted the limitations of the two-stump setup. Later that year, the cricket authorities took action. In response to the flaw exposed by Stevens’ deliveries, they introduced a third stump, placed between the two original ones. This significantly reduced the gap and made it far more difficult for the ball to slip through without hitting a stump or dislodging a bail. Eventually it became the standard. How Many Balls Were Originally There in One Test Over? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

So if we search for the answer of the googlies of google question of today, the answer will be that in total there were two stumps with one bail in cricket originally but later due to the flaw in the original laws, a third stump was introduced which is the standard now.

