Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 14 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC interim head coach T.G. Purushothaman expressed his joy following a nail-biting victory against Odisha FC in a high-scoring Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Monday. The thrilling encounter, which saw five goals, ended in the Blasters' favour, showcasing their resilience and determination.

Despite the visitors breaking the deadlock early through Jerry Mawihmingthanga, the Blasters showcased grit and resilience, bouncing back in the second half to clinch the win on their home turf. Kwame Peprah, Jesus Jimenez, and Noah Sadaoui found the back of the net for the hosts, maintaining their unbeaten ISL record against Odisha FC in Kochi (P4 W3 D1).

Notably, this marks the first time the Blasters have secured back-to-back home wins since October-November 2023.

The hosts levelled the score at the hour mark with Peprah's brilliant finish inside the box. Jimenez then gave them the lead, capitalizing on Sadaoui's sublime headed assist. Although Dorielton Gomes brought Odisha FC back into the contest with his second ISL goal, the Blasters' Moroccan star Sadaoui sealed the victory with a trademark strike from the edge of the box.

Purushothaman lauded the team's second-half performance and credited the win to the players' effective execution of their game plan on the pitch.

"It was all our plan. We were strict to follow this. We followed it, and we knew that after 60 minutes, 70 minutes, we could achieve this," he said in the post-match press conference, as quoted by ISL.

"We were planning for that, and it was our game plan for today. And we achieved it. So, mostly little things to work on, and we will go forward like this," he added.

Korou Singh delivered a defence-splitting through ball to Peprah, setting up the crucial equalizer in the 60th minute. He was a constant threat on the right flank, showcasing sharp movements, quick feet, and exquisite footwork.

With this assist, the teenage winger has now registered four assists for Kerala Blasters FC--the joint-most by any Indian player in a single season for the Blasters in ISL history, alongside Seiminlen Doungel (2018-19) and Jessel Carneiro (2019-20). Notably, Singh has assisted in each of his four starts at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, with all his ISL assists coming at this venue.

Praising Singh's stellar performances in recent games, the Blasters' head coach said, "Obviously, our club has produced a lot of young players for the ISL, the national team, and everything. So, it is coming up," as quoted by ISL.

"And not only Koro Singh; each and every player in the team has to deliver what they have to do. And as a team, they are doing it. And hopefully, we will achieve everything in the coming days," Purushothaman further added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)