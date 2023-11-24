Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) Kerala cricketer C Minnu Mani was on Friday named the India 'A' Women team captain for the three-match T20I series against their England counterparts, beginning in Mumbai on November 29.

The 24-year-old off-spinner is also the first cricketer from Kerala to lead an India 'A' Women side.

Also Read | Sreenidi Deccan FC 2-1 Rajasthan United FC, I-League 2023-24: William Alves Strikes As Deccan Warriors Add to Misery for Desert Warriors.

Minnu, who hails from Wayanad, a district in Northern Kerala, has played four matches for India taking five wickets.

She made her international debut during the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at Mirpur this July.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Free Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Minnu was also a part of India's gold medal-winning women's team during the Hangzhou Asian Games earlier this year.

India 'A' Women will play three matches against England 'A' Women on November 29, December 1 and 3, and all the matches will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

India 'A' Women squad: C Minnu Mani (captain), Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry, Shreyanka Patil, G Trisha, Vrinda Dinesh, G Divya, Arushi Goel, Disha Kasat, Rashi Kanojiya, Mannat Kashyap, Anusha Bareddy, Monica Patel, G Kashavee, Jintimani Kalita, Prakashika Naik.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)