Sreenidi Deccan FC 2–1 Rajasthan United FC, I-League 2023–24: William Alves Strikes As Deccan Warriors Add to Misery for Desert Warriors

A goal on the stroke of half-time by William Alves and an own goal by Sachin Jha in first-half added time helped Sreenidhi Deccan beat Rajasthan United 2-1 in an I-League 2023-24 match on Thursday. In the absence of David Castanaeda, Sreenidi did enough to register a narrow victory against Rajasthan. The win drew them to within three points of Mohammedan Sporting at the top of the table. Rajasthan meanwhile remain rooted second from bottom. Despite the teams’ contrast in forms, and even their confidence on the pitch, it was Rajasthan United who struck first, Richardson Denzell slotting home in the opener as early as the 3rd minute of the game. Real Kashmir FC 4-0 NEROCA FC, I-League 2023-24: Mohammad Asrar and Gnohere Krizo Score Goals as Sheeni Seh Secure Victory over Orange Brigade.
The goal itself came off the back of a Sreenidi corner and a rare defensive error from the usually reliable Gurmukh Singh. Sreenidi Deccan had dominated the early exchanges and after their corner was cleared to the byline near the centre, a fairly innocuous throw in was played to Gurmukh. The central midfielder's first touch was dubious allowing Richard Gadze to apply pressure and topple him in the process. The loose ball fell perfectly for Richart and