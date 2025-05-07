Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) Ketan Chawla sprung a surprise as he defeated Malkeet Chawla in their round of 32 contest at the NSCI Baulkline Snooker competition here on Wednesday.

Trailing 2-3, Chawla came back roaring to clinch a 5-3 win as he won three frames in a row in the contest which was set to nine frames.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Set to be Removed From Team India Test Captain’s Position; BCCI Searching For Younger Option Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series: Report.

Railways' Mohammed Hussain Khan defeated Gaurav Jaisinghani 5-1 to make it to the next round whereas E Pandurangiah and Himanshu Jain also recorded wins in their respective matches.

Results:

Also Read | KKR 103/4 in 12.2 Overs | KKR vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Ravindra Jadeja Dismisses Ajinkya Rahane.

Mohammed Hussain Khan bt Gaurav Jaisinghani 5-1 (55-64, 65-64, 61-62, 66-14, 66-13, 56-21, 67-27); Himanshu Jain bt A Mudasir 5-2 (64-6, 81-11, 8-78, 67 -46, 40-68, 86-47, 63-17); E Pandurangiah bt Anant Mehta 5-1 (66-1, 14-64, 70-29, 100 (92)-4, 59-66, 73-28); Ketan Chawla bt Malkeet Singh 5-3(42-72, 86-5, 63-50, 21-68, 11-59, 73 -0, 60-25, 51-32).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)