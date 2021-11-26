Dublin [Ireland], November 26 (ANI): Veteran Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien was left out of the T20I squad as the selectors named two line-ups for the upcoming multi-format white-ball tour of the USA and West Indies next month.

According to Cricket Ireland, a 15-player squad has been named for the ODIs against the USA in December and the World Cup Super League series against the West Indies in January.

Leg-spinner Ben White receives his first call-up to an ODI squad after making his T20I debut against South Africa in July this year.

A 15-player squad has also been named for the T20 Internationals against the USA and West Indies, however, Josh Little will miss the USA series as he has been released to be play in the Lanka Premier League.

Little will join the touring party prior to the ODI series against the USA, then will remain with the Irish squad for the remainder of the tour.

"One of the hardest selection calls has been to omit Kevin O'Brien from this tour. Kevin has been an instrumental part of our senior squads for many years, and played a key role at the top of the order in the T20 format in recent years," Andrew White, Chair of National Men's Selectors (Ireland), said in a statement.

"However, with the T20 World Cup Qualifier just around the corner, the Selectors want to try a different dynamic at the top of the order, and enable greater power-hitting potential in the middle order," he added.

"The selection of Ben White for the ODI squad shows a vote of confidence in the young leg-spinner's talent, and we see him adding variation for Andrew Balbirnie to call on," he added.

"We have also given permission for Josh Little to miss the USA T20I series to play in the Lanka Premier League, but given the importance of the ODI squad's build-up to the crucial World Cup Super League series against the West Indies, he will join the travelling squad just before Christmas in order to prepare for the USA ODI series," White concluded.

Ireland T20I squad: Andrew Balbirnie (capt.), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, William McClintock, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Ireland ODI squad: Andrew Balbirnie (capt.), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young. (ANI)

