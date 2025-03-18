New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Khelo India programme, and said it has become an "umbrella" for young athletes to showcase their talent and win laurels for the country at the international stage.

"Now we are here for the launch ceremony of the Khelo India Para Games. Khelo India has become such an umbrella for the young athletes of the country to excel, get exposure and then go onto represent India at the global stage," Mandaviya said at the launch of logo, anthem and mascot of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 here.

Also Read | Pakistan National Cricket Team Test Captain Shan Masood Signs All Format Deal With Leicestershire.

The Khelo India Para Games 2025 will be held from March 20-27 here with over 1300 athletes in six different sporting disciplines.

"It is a very important day for me. The FIT India carnival came to an end today. Over 25000 people came to take part in the carnival. In the coming days FIT India movement will take over India," the minister said.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL First Leg Quarterfinal Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Paralympic Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia said it's just the start and hoped that the nation can host major para events in the future.

"SAI organised the World Para Grand Prix which sent out a message that India can host major Para events. Khelo India Para Games will help us identify talent for the future competitions," Jhajharia said.

"The PM wants no athlete to spend from their own pocket to get proper training. We hope that it can be made possible," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)