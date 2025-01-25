Sports News | Khelo India Winter Games: Telangana Lead Medal Tally; ITBP Tame Army in Ice-hockey

Leh (Ladakh), Jan 25 (PTI) Pranav Madav Surapaneni won Telangana's second gold in the Khelo India Winter Games' ice-skating competition but all attention on Saturday was on the blockbuster ice-hockey league match between Indian Army and ITBP in which the latter prevailed.

With about 10 minutes left on the clock, Stanzin Mingure scored twice in succession to script a dramatic 3-1 victory for ITBP as Army's defence collapsed in the third and final period of the contest.

On the day all roads led to the 5000-capacity NDS sports complex for the Army versus ITBP ice-hockey match. Like always, the stands were full with Armymen, dressed in their olive green attire, backing their team in big numbers.

But it was Mohammed Ismail that struck first blood for ITBP in the second minute of a match that often got a bit physical.

Tsewang Dorjey drew level for Army with a lovely flick at the far post early in the second period, but Indian Army, the defending champions, lost control in the third period and suffered their first loss of the Games.

"The team's strategy worked perfectly, bringing us closer to securing the victory today. I managed to score a goal for the team and I am happy with that. The Khelo India Winter Games are being professionally managed and such an open environment encourages us to perform better," said ITBP's centre forward Ismail in a chat with SAI Media.

Pranav win as Telangana lead standings

After Nayana Sri Talluri on Friday, Pranav Madav Surapaneni won Telangana's second gold of the skating competition. It came in the 500m short track for men at NDS.

Maharashtra and hosts Ladakh also won their first skating gold medals on Saturday but it's Telangana which lead the medal tally.

Ishaan Darvekar bagged Maharashtra's first gold of the skating competition by winning the 1000m short track event at the NDS. In a rather one-sided race, Darvekar clocked 2:02.33 seconds ahead of teammate Vyom Sawant (2:04.90 secs) and Tiluck Keisam of Delhi, who timed 2:10.78.

At the end of day three of the competition, Maharashtra are third with a total haul of five skating medals (one gold, one silver and three bronze) while Karnataka are second with three medals (one gold and two silvers), all from ice skating.

Schoolboy Surapaneni clocked 56.86 seconds to win the 500m short track gold. It was quite a tight race as number two (Samrudh SD of Karnataka) and number three (Sumit Tapkir of Maharashtra) were separated by few seconds.

There was joy for hosts Ladakh at the Gupuks Pond. Shabana Zara (2:09.69 seconds) and Tasniya Shamim (2:13.95 seconds) made it a one-two for Ladakh in the 1000 metres long track for women.

For 14-year-old Shabana, it was her first gold at the Khelo India Winter Games, although she participated last year too. Tasniya tasted success in KIWG last year, winning a gold, silver and bronze under different categories.

