Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 29 (ANI): Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Haryana won their respective semi-final games on Thursday to advance to the Final of the Qualifiers - Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in Women's Under 18 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The first match was a thrilling encounter between Hockey Madhya Pradesh and the Hockey Association of Odisha in which Hockey Madhya Pradesh won 2-0. Priyanka Yadav (15') opened the scoring for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Bhumiksha Sahu (18') quickly doubled the lead to secure a place in the Finals.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Live Update: Portugal Star Set For Medical at Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, Announcement on New Year's Day.

The second semi-final match between Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand ended in a 4-2 victory for Hockey Haryana. Nisha Minj (12') gave Hockey Jharkhand the lead, but Hockey Haryana responded with goals from Saavi (25') and Pinki (27'). Gurmail Kaur (28', 42') scored twice to put Hockey Haryana in command. Pramodni Lakra (48') pulled one back for her team, but it was too late as Hockey Haryana won and advanced to the final.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Haryana will square off in the final tomorrow, while Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Jharkhand will compete for third place. (ANI)

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Ready For Adelaide International 1, Says 'I Always Have Faith in Myself and Belief That I Can Win Every Tournament'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)