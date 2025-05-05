New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Rajasthan team of Prachi and Mayank Choudhary clinched the first gold medal on offer in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), beating Uttar Pradesh in the 10m air pistol mixed team final here on Monday.

With both teams tied at 15-15, Prachi, taking part in her second Khelo India Youth Games, shot 10.6 and helped Rajasthan finish ahead of Uttar Pradesh's Dev Pratap and Urva Chaudhary.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Top Five Performers From Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, From Shreyas Iyer to Arshdeep Singh; Check Full List.

Prachi was part of a team that won silver last time.

Monday's final saw one of the youngest participants, 14-year-old Dev Pratap, put up a solid performance for Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | How To Buy NC Classic Event 2025 Tickets Online? Check Details To Purchase Neeraj Chopra Javelin Meet Tickets.

The 17-year-old Urva Chaudhary was competing in her third KIYG.

In the bronze medal match, Delhi's Hardik Bansal and Niyamicka Rana defeated Haryana's Pratik Sheokand and Kanak 16-14.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)