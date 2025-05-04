Kolkata, May 4 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by one run in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday to keep their play-off qualification hopes alive.

Chasing 207 for a win, RR could manage 205 for 8 in 20 overs to lose the match.

Captain Riyan Parag top-scored for RR with a 45-ball 95 while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer contributed 34 and 29 respectively.

For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy 2/32, Moeen Ali (2/43), Harshit Rana (2/41) and Vaibhav Arora (1/50) were among the wickets.

Earlier, Andre Russell struck a 25-ball 57 not out to lift KKR to 206 for four.

Apart from Russell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44), opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (35) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (30) were the other main contributors.

For RR, Jofra Archer (1/30), Yudhvir Singh Charak (1/26), Maheesh Theekshana (1/41) and Riyan Parag (1/21) were among the wickets.

The win kept KKR alive for the play-offs while RR are already out of the reckoning.

Brief Score.

Kolkata Knight Riders: 206 for 4 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 57 not out; Jofra Archer 1/30)..

Rajasthan Royals: 205 for 8 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 95, Yashasvi Jaiswal 34; Varun Chakravarthy 2/32, Moeen Ali 2/43, Harshit Rana 2/41).

