New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A collective batting effort helped Kolkata Knight Riders post 204 for 9 against Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, KKR went hammer and tongs from the beginning but the Capitals were able to slow their momentum by taking wickets at regular intervals.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44 off 32 balls) was the top-scorer for the visitors.

Mitchell Starc (3/43) picked up three wickets for the hosts, while spinners Axar Patel 2/27 and Vipraj Nigam (2/41) chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 204 for 9 in 20 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 44, Rinku Singh 36; Mitchell Starc 3/43, Axar Patel 2/27, Vipraj Nigam 2/41).

