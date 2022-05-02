Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Rajasthan Royals to a modest 152 for five, despite rival skipper Sanju Samson's half-century in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

For RR, Samson's 54 off 49 balls was the only saving grace, as wickets tumbled at regular intervals.

KKR bowlers justified skipper Shreyas Iyer's decision to ask the opposition to bat first with quick wickets.

A late onslaught by Shimron Hetymar (27 not out off 13 balls) took Rajasthan beyond the 150-run mark.

RR lost opener Devdutt Padikkal (2) cheaply as pacer Umesh Yadav (1/24) grabbed a return catch in the third over.

Samson, who hit seven boundaries and a six, joined in-form Jos Buttler (22 off 25 balls; 3x4s) and the duo tried to rally the innings, sharing 48 runs for the second wicket as KKR bowlers didn't allow RR batters to free their arms.

Samson carved through the point to get his first four in the fourth over as RR crawled to 12 for one.

Samson and and Buttler tried to break the shackles in the fifth over, which fetched RR 15 runs. The duo hammered Umesh for three boundaries, with the skipper hitting two of them.

Samson lofted Anukul Roy (1/28) over deep extra cover for his first maximum as RR amassed 11 runs in the sixth over, scoring 38 runs in power-play. The RR skipper then cut Sunil Narine (0/19) for another boundary.

But RR slipped to 55 for two after pacer Tim Southee (2/46) removed a rusty looking Buttler, who was caught by Shivam Mavi at long on.

Samson struck two successive boundaries off Mavi (1/33) but was devoid of partners. He was able to add only 35 runs with Karun Nair (13) and 25 with Riyan Parag (19).

Karun (13), Parag (19) and Samson fell in quick succession as RR slipped to 115 for five from 90 for three.

While Nair became left-arm spinner Roy's only victim, Parag was caught by Roy at deep-mid wicket off Southee.

Samson, in a bid to score quickly, gave a skier to Rinku Singh at deep-midwicket.

Hetymar and R Ashwin (6 not out) added unbeaten 37 runs in 18 balls to push RR's total beyond the 150-run mark.

