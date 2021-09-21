Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 21 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batsman Shubman Gill has said that his side is determined to do well in the second phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and the performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reflected a bold statement.

Gill top-scored against RCB with a knock of 48 runs as KKR chased down the target of 93 runs with nine wickets in hand and 60 balls to spare.

"We were determined to make a comeback and we did well in all departments. Hope we go forward and qualify for the playoffs. It was a bold statement. It was a plan to get the net run-rate going. Iyer was batting well in the practice games as well, and to make a debut and perform so well, it was very pleasing to watch. It felt good, except the way I got out, but I'll get to my fifty next matches," Gill told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game ended.

"After the powerplay, it was good to see Varun and Sunny coming into the mix with the ball. It was a bit slow when we bowled and much better in the second innings, with the ball coming on pretty nicely," he added.

With this win, Eoin Morgan's side has jumped to the fifth position in the points table while RCB remains static at the third spot. For KKR, Venkatesh Iyer also played a knock of 41 runs off just 27 balls while for RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal took the lone wicket.

Earlier, KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy returned with figures of 3-13 and Andre Russell also picked up three wickets as RCB was bundled out for 92 inside 19 overs. For Virat Kohli's side, Devdutt Padikkal top-scored after playing a knock of 22 runs.

KKR will next lock horns against Mumbai Indians on Thursday in the IPL 2021 season. (ANI)

