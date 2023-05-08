Kolkata, May 8 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy grabbed three wickets for 26 runs but Punjab Kings managed a fighting 179 for seven with skipper Shikhar Dhawan scoring a half century in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday. Dhawan (57 off 47 balls) was also involved in a 53-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma (21) and laid the foundation for later-order batters to set a competitive total. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Takes Catch in Two Attempts to Dismiss Prabhsimran Singh During KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Tail-enders M Shahrukh Khan (21 not out off 8 balls) and Harpreet Brar (17 not out off 9 balls) played quickfire innings to give PBKS a decent total.

Chakravarthy (3/26) and Harshit Rana (2/33) were the most successful KKR bowlers.

Brief scores:

Punjab Kings: 179 for 7 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 57; Varun Chakravarthy 3/26, Harshit Rana 2/33).

