Seoul, Feb 15 (AP) Korean Football Association officials have recommended Jurgen Klinsmann be fired as head coach of the South Korean national team after an Asian Cup semifinal exit and reports of infighting among star players.

Klinsmann was already under heavy criticism after South Korea's upset 2-0 semifinal loss to Jordan last week and pressure intensified following media reports of a spat between captain Son Heung-min and young star Lee Kang-in during the tournament.

At an Asian Cup campaign review at KFA headquarters in Seoul, the eight-member National Team Committee talked to Klinsmann via video conference from his home in the United States, before reaching its findings.

“For a number of reasons, we concluded that Klinsmann would no longer be able to show his leadership as head coach of the national team,” the KFA's Technical Director Hwangbo Kwan said. “We will report our conclusion to the KFA.”

The final decision will be made by KFA chairman Chung Mong-gyu.

The incident involving the players resulted in Son facing Jordan and then returning to England to play for Tottenham Hotspur with a dislocated finger. Lee, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, apologized on Wednesday on social media.

“I have caused great disappointment to fans who always support our national team. I am really sorry,” Lee wrote on Instagram . “I should have set an example and listened to older teammates. I'd like to apologize to many people who must be disappointed in me.”

Hwangbo during the meeting added that Klinsmann, who has refused to stand down ahead of World Cup qualifying games next month, had said that the infighting affected the performance of the players against Jordan.

“There were opinions that Klinsmann failed to show his resolve to find new talent and that he failed to grasp internal conflict or mood among squad members,” Hwangbo said.

As well as his leadership and tactical skills, Klinsmann has been unpopular with fans for refusing to base himself in South Korea, in contrast to previous foreign coaches. Klinsmann won the World Cup as a player and had success as coach of the German and U.S. teams before taking on the role in South Korea.

“Some committee members said the coach has not shown willingness to watch players in person and identify talent,” Hwangbo said. “Also, there were opinions that Klinsmann has been disrespectful toward the Korean public by not spending enough time in the country.”

Chung, the KFA chairman, has also been criticized for the performance of the national team, his hiring of Klinsmann in February of last year and for his leadership.

There were protestors outside KFA House in Seoul on Thursday holding banners calling for Chung also to go.

One of those protesting, 28-year-old Shin Seung-chul, said he wanted Klinsmann and KFA president Chung Mong-gyu to “take responsibility for this situation and resign.”

Kang Min-gu, a 50-year-old soccer fan, said it was up to the soccer federation and coaching staff to help players reconcile differences.

“However, in order to divert the attention from what they are being criticized for, the players' fight was spread among the media one by one," he said, adding that Son and Lee were the scapegoats. "I hope that all members of the Football Association will resign.” (AP)

