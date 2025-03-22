London, Mar 22 (AP) Heather Knight is stepping down as captain of the England women's cricket team after nine years as part of an overhaul following poor results.

England was eliminated in the group stage of last year's T20 World Cup and lost the multi-format Ashes series to Australia 16-0 this year.

“Captaining my country for the last nine years has been the biggest honor of my life and I will look back on my tenure with an enormous sense of pride,” Knight said in a statement put out by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Saturday. “I have loved the challenge of leading the team, but all good things come to an end and it's time for me to go back into the ranks and focus on being the best batter and teammate that I can be."

The decision comes a day after head coach Jon Lewis was removed.

The ECB confirmed that Knight will continue to be available for selection, adding that her successor will be appointed shortly.

The 34-year-old Knight has captained England 199 times since 2016 and led the side to a World Cup victory on home soil in 2017 and to two other ICC tournament finals.

She is England's second-most successful women's captain with 134 wins and guided the team to a record-breaking run of eight consecutive one-day international wins.

“Heather has been an outstanding leader as England Women's Captain," said Clare Connor, deputy chief executive of the ECB. “She has led the team by example as a role model off the pitch, and through the runs she has scored on it, often in the toughest conditions.”

Connor also credited her for playing a key part in the growth in popularity of women's and girls' cricket, calling her a powerful role model "to young professional female players and to recreational players alike.” (AP)

