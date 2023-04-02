Bengaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plesiss struck attacking half-centuries to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL match here on Sunday.

While Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 49 balls, du Plessis made 73 off 43 balls to set the platform for the chase which RCB achieved in 16.2 overs.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians rode on Tilak Varma's stroke-filled unbeaten half-century to post a competitive 171 for seven against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Varma scored unbeaten 84 off 46 balls and decorated his knock with nine boundaries and four sixes to help MI post the total after being sent into bat.

Varma was the lone bright spot in MI's batting department on Sunday.

For RCB, spinner Karn Sharma picked up two wickets, giving away 32 runs from his four overs.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 171 for 7 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 84 not out; Karn Sharma 2/32).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 172 for 2 in 16.2 overs (Virat Kohli 82 not out, Faf du Plessis 73; Arshad Khan 1/28).

