Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Virat Kohli returned to form with a 54-ball 73 as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in their final league match to stay alive in the IPL play-off race here on Thursday.

Chasing 169, Kohli, who struck eight boundaries and two sixes, and captain Faf du Plessis (44) laid the foundation with a 115-run stand. Glenn Maxwell (40 not out off 18) provided the finishing touches as RCB romped home with eight balls remaining.

Earlier, skipper Hardik Pandya hit a unbeaten 62 to help GT post 168 for 5.

Besides Hardik, David Miller (34) and Wriddhiman Saha (31) also made useful contributions with the bat.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 168 for 5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 62 not out; Josh Hazzlewood 2/39).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 170 for 2 in 19.2 overs (Virat Kohli 73; Glenn Maxwell 40 not out; Rashid Khan 2/32).

