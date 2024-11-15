Perth [Australia], November 15 : Ahead of the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between Australia and India, star batter Virat Kohli went for scans, reported The Sydney Morning Herald. The injury to Kohli is unclear but the reports said that the right-hand batter went for the scans after the practice sessions on Thursday. Virat, a player who has always been a crowd-puller in Australia, is once again generating significant buzz. His presence in Australia is synonymous with high viewership and extensive media coverage.

However, his current form is a cause for concern. In 19 international matches this year, the 80-time centurion has managed to score only 488 runs at an average of 20.33, with just two half-centuries in 25 innings and a highest score of 76. His struggles in Test cricket have been particularly troubling, given his past dominance in the format. India vs India A Warm-Up Match Live Updates: Virat Kohli Out for 15, Rishabh Pant Dismissed for 19 During Indian Cricket Team’s Practice Match Simulation.

From 2016 to 2019, Kohli was at the peak of his career, amassing 4,208 runs at an astonishing average of 66.79, including 16 centuries and 10 fifties. He also set a record with seven double centuries, the most by a captain in Tests. However, since 2020, his form has dipped dramatically, scoring 1,838 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, with only two centuries and nine fifties. The recent home Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand further highlighted his struggles. Kohli scored just 192 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.33, with only one half-century. This decline in performance saw him slip out of the Top 20 in the ICC Men's Test batting rankings for the first time in a decade.

On the other hand, KL Rahul suffered a blow on his elbow on Friday during India's match simulation at the WACA Ground. The right-hand batter left the field after he was stuck on his elbow. This is a huge blow for the team as he was considered a possible replacement for Rohit Sharma in the opening slot for the series. Rahul showed glimpses of returning to his purple patch after hammering 68 in the rain-curtailed Kanpur Test against Bangladesh. The New Zealand series presented a perfect opportunity for him to impose his swagger and grow more in confidence. But 12 runs across both innings in the opening Test led to him being sidelined from the playing XI for the remaining two games. India vs India A Warm-Up Match: KL Rahul Suffers Blow on Elbow During Intra-Squad Practice Game, Management Keeps Close Watch Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024-25

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. The second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18. The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage. The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

