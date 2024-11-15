The India national cricket team reached Australia for the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series. As part of the preparation, the team is currently playing a closed-door practice match against India A side, which was already in Australia. The first session of India's intra-squad simulation match wasn't good news for batters. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were dismissed cheaply. While other batters are also struggling to find their rhythm. The India vs India A match is being played at WACA. India vs India A Warm-up Match Live Streaming: Is India’s Intra-Squad Practice Game Telecast Available Online Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 First Test?

While batters have struggled a bit. The form of the bowling side would encouraging sign for the team. Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini and Nitish Reddy look in good touch and would be considered for the series. Coach Morne Morkel's bowlers outclassed the batters in the early period of play.

Virat Kohli Wicket

A couple of beautiful cover drives - but Virat Kohli has nicked a good length delivery to second slip. Another typical WACA dismissal. He made 15 — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) November 15, 2024

Nitish Reddy Dismisses Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant was clean bowled by Nitish Reddy for 19. He started aggressively but looked a bit shaky against a short of a length — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) November 15, 2024

The India national cricket team will take on the Australia national cricket team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the series will start on November 22. Check out India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tournament below. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Now-or-Never Time for Virat Kohli, Will Australian Soil Come to His Rescue Again?

India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2024 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).