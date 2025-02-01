Mumbai, February 1: A major security lapse occurred at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground as three over-enthusiastic fans barged into the field of play in a mad rush to get near Virat Kohli on day three of the Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and Railways despite heavy security presence. It is normal for fans to breach security in a desperate attempt to be close to their cricketing heroes but those scenes are usually reserved for international games. However, Kohli's return to Ranji Trophy after 13 years turned the country's attention towards the first-class game which would have been otherwise played in front of empty stands. Virat Kohli's First FC Match After 13 Years Sees Delhi Beat Railways By An Innings and 19 Runs in Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

A heavy security cordon around the field of play was breached when three fans managed to hoodwink a group of more than 20 guards to make their way into the middle. The private security force was caught-off guard but got hold of the overzealous Kohli fans just in time to ensure no harm was done.

Fans Breaches Security to Meet Virat Kohli

3 fans invaded together to meet the goat at Arun jaitley stadium. @imVkohli 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ADYmvqffec — a v i (@973Kohli) February 1, 2025

"It is just Virat bhaiya's craze that this happened. It shouldn't have happened. Someone could have come in carrying anything. Virat bhaiya said to security that 'kisi ko maarna mat' (Don't beat up anyone)," Delhi off-spinner Shivam Sharma said on the incident

Kohli was fielding at cover when the incident took place in the penultimate over before lunch. The DDCA (Delhi and Districts Cricket Association) closed the Bishan Bedi Stand, which was open for public on the first two days.

This was done after around 500 fans stood perilously close to the grill separating the stand and the dressing room where Kohli was sitting after being dismissed for six runs off 15 balls. Those who showed up to watch Kohli bat in the second innings left disappointed as Delhi completed an innings and 19 runs win, ensuring that the superstar batter did not get to bat in the second essay. After Loud Chants of Virat Kohli, Black Covers Installed on Edge of Bishan Singh Bedi Stand During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match.

On day one, a fan managed to touch Kohli's feet with the Indian superstar requesting the security officials to go easy on the intruder. As many as 12,000 had turned up on the opening day to see Kohli in flesh and blood. He only got to bat on day two. Pacer Himanshu Sangwan took the prized wicket of the former India captain as he uprooted his off-stump.

Kohli will now be linking up with the Indian team for the ODI series against England starting February 6 in Nagpur, followed by the Champions Trophy from February 19. He showed up for the Ranji fixture following a BCCI diktat, which made it mandatory to play domestic cricket whenever the international calendar allows.

At the end of the game here, a smiling and relaxed Kohli posed for pictures with fellow players, support staff, groundsmen and the security personnel on duty at the ground. He also acknowledged the fans who stayed back by waving at them, before leaving the venue that became a theatre thanks to his magnetic presence in the past three days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)