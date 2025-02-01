Virat Kohli's first Ranji Trophy match since 2012 ended in a victory as Delhi defeated Railways by an innings and 19 runs in the ongoing 2024-25 edition. Personally, Kohli did not have the best of time in the middle making just six runs, but Delhi looked in commanding position in most parts of the contest at Arun Jaitley Stadium. For Delhi, skipper Ayush Badoni, and Sumit Mathur starred with the bat, making 99 and 86, respectively, which handed their side a 133-run lead in the first innings. Railways in their second outing got bundled out for 114, with Shivam Sharma claiming a five-wicket haul for Delhi to set up a comfortable win. Three Fans Breach Security To Meet Virat Kohli During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Wins His Ranji Trophy Comeback Match

