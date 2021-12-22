New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Virat Kohli is known for his attractive batting style which has always been a challenge for any bowler in the world.

However, the Test skipper unfolded his entertaining avatar to the fans in his latest social media post where he was seen trying out the popular helium balloon challenge.

Currently the most followed Indian sportsman on social media, Kohli who is also the brand ambassador of PUMA was seen answering some of the most searched questions about him in a hilarious high-pitched voice.

Considering his huge popularity, there have been a number of questions searched by his fans on the internet regularly, if not daily, to get more information about their favourite batsman.

The 33-year-old India Test skipper was seen enjoying the challenge which has been taken up by celebrities not just from India but world over.

If someone is a Kohli fan and wonders if he owns a private jet, drinks black water, what is he doing right now or was he good at studies, the video is a must watch for them. (ANI)

