Kolkata, Jul 20 (PTI) Season's first Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at the Saltlake Stadium on August 16 will kick off the 131st Durand Cup, according to the fixture which was announced on Wednesday.

The city will have three venues -- the Saltlake Stadium and Kishore Bharati Krirangan and the Naihati Stadium in the North 24-Parganas district.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Club America Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India.

The tournament will also have matches in Guwahati and Imphal Khuman Lampak stadium.

The Saltlake Stadium, which will host the summit clash on September 18, will play host to 10 games, including the opening derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, as well as all seven knockout games.

Also Read | CWG 2022 Mascot: All You Need to Know About ‘Perry the Bull’ Designed by 10-Year-Old Emma Lou.

Guwahati and Imphal will host one of the four groups and a total of 10 games each.

The number of teams have increased from 16 to 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)