Mumbai, January 15: Reigning World Rapid chess champion and Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy will return to compete in the Norway Chess Women in May. Currently ranked world number six in women's classical chess, Humpy aims to make her mark in the prestigious chess tournament. Humpy's return to Norway Chess Women highlights her remarkable career, filled with significant milestones. In 2002, she became the first Indian woman to achieve the GM title, securing her place in chess history. Today, she remains India's top ranked women's player in the country. Norway Chess 2025: World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana Returns For Marquee Chess Super-Tournament.

Her achievements include winning the World Rapid Championship title twice -- in 2019 and 2024. She was also named BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year in 2020, recognising her contributions to Indian sports. Her victories in the Olympiad, Asian Games, and Asian Championships have further confirmed her status as one of the top female players in chess.

"It's an honour to play in the prestigious Norway Chess Women tournament," Humpy was quoted as saying in a media release.

Asked to describe herself, she chose the word "self-disciplined," a quality that defines her approach to chess and her rise to the top. This discipline has helped her remain focused, consistent, and resilient, even against tough opponents. Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Ties Knot With Girlfriend Ella Victoria Malone in Oslo (See Pics).

"Humpy's achievements speak volumes, and we are delighted to welcome her back to Norway Chess Women 2025,” said Kjell Madland, Founder and Tournament Director of Norway Chess.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)