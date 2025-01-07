Stavanger [Norway], January 7 (ANI): Fabiano Caruana, the current World No. 2 and a key figure in chess, is set to compete in Norway Chess 2025. This will mark his eighth participation in the tournament, where he will face many of the strongest players in the world.

Caruana, with a current FIDE rating of 2803, is a four-time United States Chess Champion and a former winner of Norway Chess. His achievements include a peak rating of 2844, the third-highest in chess history, and winning the 2018 Candidates Tournament to become the first American challenger for the World Chess Championship since Bobby Fischer in 1972, as per a press release from Norway Chess.

Caruana's career features victories in several prominent tournaments, including the 2014 Sinquefield Cup, where he achieved the highest-ever performance rating at the elite level (3098). He has also won the 2020 Tata Steel Masters, 2022 American Cup, 2023 Sinquefield Cup, 2023 Grand Chess Tour, and the 2024 Superbet Chess Classic and SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz.

Caruana's style of play, often praised for its precision and strong opening preparation, makes him a challenging opponent. Norway Chess has always been a significant event on his calendar, and as a former champion, he is expected to be a strong contender for the title this year.

"We are thrilled to have Fabiano Caruana return to Norway Chess," said Kjell Madland, Founder and Tournament Director of Norway Chess. "Fabiano is one of the most consistent players in the world, and his participation adds great value to the tournament. We look forward to seeing him compete again in Stavanger, Norway."

Norway Chess is one of the world's premier chess tournaments, bringing together the top male and female players in a distinctive 6-player double round-robin format. The introduction of Norway Chess Women in 2024, with equal prize funds for men and women, underscores the event's commitment to gender equality and innovation in the sport. Norway Chess 2025 will take place from May 26 to 6 June. Norway Summit, an annual multi-disciplinary conference on new technology, innovation, and the economy, takes place alongside Norway Chess each year and is scheduled for June 4 this year. (ANI)

